UCROWDME Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29,405.83 (UCM)

UCROWDME (UCM) traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. UCROWDME has a total market capitalization of $29,405.83 and approximately $45,221.00 worth of UCROWDME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCROWDME coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UCROWDME has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar.

UCROWDME Profile

UCROWDME’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. UCROWDME’s official message board is medium.com/@OfficialUCROWDME. UCROWDME’s official Twitter account is @ucrowdme and its Facebook page is accessible here. UCROWDME’s official website is ucrowdme.com.

Buying and Selling UCROWDME

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCROWDME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UCROWDME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UCROWDME using one of the exchanges listed above.

