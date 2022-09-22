UCROWDME Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29,405.83 (UCM)

UCROWDME (UCM) traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. UCROWDME has a total market capitalization of $29,405.83 and approximately $45,221.00 worth of UCROWDME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCROWDME coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UCROWDME has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar.
UCROWDME Profile
UCROWDME’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. UCROWDME’s official message board is medium.com/@OfficialUCROWDME. UCROWDME’s official Twitter account is @ucrowdme and its Facebook page is accessible here. UCROWDME’s official website is ucrowdme.com.
Buying and Selling UCROWDME
