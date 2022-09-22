Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.70-$21.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.53 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $482.27.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $8.81 on Thursday, hitting $402.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,435. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.18. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.