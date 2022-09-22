Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.70-$21.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $20.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.53 billion.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $482.27.
Shares of ULTA stock traded down $8.81 on Thursday, hitting $402.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,435. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.18. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $451.30.
In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
