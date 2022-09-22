UMA Price Hits $2.34 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 8% against the US dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $161.60 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00012428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00130144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005303 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00656686 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00881415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About UMA

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 coins and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

