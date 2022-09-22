Uniphar (LON:UPR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 291 ($3.52). Approximately 11,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 25,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.56).

Uniphar Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 292.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 295.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55. The company has a market cap of £794.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1,818.75.

Get Uniphar alerts:

Uniphar Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Uniphar’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Uniphar Company Profile

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.