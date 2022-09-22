Unipilot Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $7.85 Million (PILOT)

Unipilot (PILOT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Unipilot has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Unipilot coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003374 BTC on major exchanges. Unipilot has a market cap of $7.85 million and $84,637.00 worth of Unipilot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010993 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Unipilot

Unipilot was first traded on July 16th, 2021. Unipilot’s total supply is 12,067,702 coins. Unipilot’s official website is unipilot.io. Unipilot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unipilot is https://reddit.com/r/Unipilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unipilot

According to CryptoCompare, “Unipilot is an automated liquidity manager designed to maximize “in-range” intervals for capital through the optimization of the re-balancing mechanism of the liquidity pools.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unipilot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unipilot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unipilot using one of the exchanges listed above.

