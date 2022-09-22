Unite Group (LON:UTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $934.50

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 934.50 ($11.29) and last traded at GBX 935 ($11.30), with a volume of 129293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 964.50 ($11.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.14).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,102.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,103.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unite Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

