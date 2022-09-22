United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 785,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 6,544,482 shares.The stock last traded at $6.06 and had previously closed at $6.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMC. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
United Microelectronics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Microelectronics (UMC)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.