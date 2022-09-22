United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 785,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 6,544,482 shares.The stock last traded at $6.06 and had previously closed at $6.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMC. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

About United Microelectronics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.