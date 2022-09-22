United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.3 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.05. The company had a trading volume of 136,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.86 and its 200-day moving average is $190.78. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.11.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

