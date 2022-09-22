UnitedCrowd Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (UCT)

UnitedCrowd (UCT) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One UnitedCrowd coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UnitedCrowd has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. UnitedCrowd has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $15,211.00 worth of UnitedCrowd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UnitedCrowd alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010900 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UnitedCrowd Coin Profile

UnitedCrowd launched on April 12th, 2021. UnitedCrowd’s total supply is 585,670,354 coins. The Reddit community for UnitedCrowd is https://reddit.com/r/UnitedCrowd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UnitedCrowd is unitedcrowd.com. UnitedCrowd’s official Twitter account is @unitedcrowd_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UnitedCrowd

According to CryptoCompare, “UnitedCrowd is a decentralized ecosystem designed to connect real-world asset projects with smart contracts on the blockchain and creates FinTech solutions for startups while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnitedCrowd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnitedCrowd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnitedCrowd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnitedCrowd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnitedCrowd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.