Uno Re (UNO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.97 Million

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Uno Re has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Uno Re has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $196,838.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uno Re coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,438.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.32 or 0.00599659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00257175 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00051908 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uno Re

Uno Re is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 48,428,524 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uno Re

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uno Re should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

