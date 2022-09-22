Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.55

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 5507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Insider Activity at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,246.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $346,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,521 shares of company stock valued at $866,904. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 23.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 959,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 180,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 43.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.