Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.06)-(0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $156-158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.34 million.

Upwork Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Upwork has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.93.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $346,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,521 shares of company stock worth $866,904. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 18.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 34.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

