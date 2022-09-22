Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.99

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $5.19. Urban One shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 137,283 shares trading hands.

Urban One Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

Institutional Trading of Urban One

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban One during the second quarter worth $132,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Urban One by 70.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 75,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Urban One by 24.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Urban One by 186.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 74,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the second quarter worth $55,000. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

