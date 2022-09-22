UREEQA (URQA) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. UREEQA has a market cap of $1.86 million and $27,488.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011042 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s genesis date was March 26th, 2021. UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for UREEQA is ureeqa.com. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UREEQA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The URQA token is a cryptocurrency that acts as the fuel to the UREEQA ecosystem. It can be bought and traded. URQA token holders can participate in UREEQA's staking program, get early access to exclusive deals on UREEQA, and more. UREEQA certified Validators can also earn URQA for the work they perform on our platform.The UREEQA Marketplace has NFTs made by creators from around the globe.All NFTs on the UREEQA Marketplace are Responsibly Minted™ NFTs, validated through UREEQA’s patent-pending validation process.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

