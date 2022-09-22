Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,142. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day moving average of $191.76.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.