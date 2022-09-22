Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VIG stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $141.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

