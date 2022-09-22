Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 64,793 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,404% compared to the average volume of 4,308 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.20. 138,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,176. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $70.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 829,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,802,000 after buying an additional 75,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

