Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 475.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 9.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $43,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

