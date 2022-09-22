Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $28,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,541. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

