Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.66. 6,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,166. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

