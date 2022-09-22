Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Decreased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.2% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ballast Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $24,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 381,962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $198.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

