Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is HFG Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

HFG Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,628,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155,128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,453. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.19.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

