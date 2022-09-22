Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 827.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.2% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,738,000 after purchasing an additional 616,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.31. 221,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,353. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.55 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.52.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.