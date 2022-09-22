Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
VB stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.16. 5,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,868. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.
