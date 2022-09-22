Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VBR opened at $153.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.86.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
