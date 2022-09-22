Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $153.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.86.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.