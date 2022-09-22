Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,752,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 101,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,976,000 after buying an additional 799,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,947. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42.

