Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 431,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,884,000 after purchasing an additional 76,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,376,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,665,000 after purchasing an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $130.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.