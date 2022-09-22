Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after purchasing an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTV stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.16. 63,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,093. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.74.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

