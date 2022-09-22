Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 20,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,130,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Velo3D Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velo3D

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a negative net margin of 36.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth about $295,720,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Velo3D by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,730,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,097 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Velo3D by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,275,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 917,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.