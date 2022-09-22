Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) & Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Critical Review

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Verano shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Limoneira shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Verano and Limoneira, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 5 0 2.83 Limoneira 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Verano currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 409.71%. Limoneira has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.63%. Given Verano’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than Limoneira.

This table compares Verano and Limoneira’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 111.56 -$14.68 million ($0.40) -12.87 Limoneira $166.03 million 1.48 -$3.44 million ($0.18) -76.78

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Limoneira is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -12.61% -6.83% -4.06% Limoneira -1.37% -0.95% -0.44%

Summary

Limoneira beats Verano on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 6,100 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, San Luis Obispo, and San Bernardino Counties in California; and Jujuy, Argentina, as well in Yuma County, Arizona, and La Serena, Chile; 800 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,000 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 900 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in organic recycling operations; and the development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

