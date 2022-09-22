Verasity Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $41.51 million and $6.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001429 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020653 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,695 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.