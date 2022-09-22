Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) vs. Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) and Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Danone shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Very Good Food alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Very Good Food and Danone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Very Good Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Danone 0 6 3 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

Danone has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 493.75%. Given Danone’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Danone is more favorable than Very Good Food.

This table compares Very Good Food and Danone’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Very Good Food $9.78 million N/A -$43.53 million ($0.30) -0.46 Danone $28.73 billion 1.13 $2.28 billion N/A N/A

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than Very Good Food.

Profitability

This table compares Very Good Food and Danone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Very Good Food -406.44% -163.04% -71.29% Danone N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Danone beats Very Good Food on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Very Good Food

(Get Rating)

The Very Good Food Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand. The company provides plant-based cheese brands comprising Bold Cheddah, a white cheddar style vegan cheese; Cheedah, a medium cheddar style vegan cheese; Dill'ish, a garlic and dill-havarti style vegan cheese; Goud AF, a smoky gouda style vegan cheese; and Pepper Jack, a monterey jack style vegan cheese. It also offers plant-based meat products comprising a line of sausages, steaks, burgers, and meatballs that is gluten-free, soy-free, and Non-GMO verified under Butcher's Select and The Very Good Butchers brands. The company distributes and sells its products in 10 provinces and three territories in Canada and 50 states in the United States through eCommerce, wholesale, and company owned butcher shops and restaurants operated under Victoria Flagship Store name located in Victoria, Canada. The company was formerly known as The Very Good Butchers Inc. and changed its name to The Very Good Food Company Inc. in October 2019. The Very Good Food Company Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Danone

(Get Rating)

Danone S.A. operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's. The company also offers specialized nutrition products for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, infants, and young children under the Aptamil, Nutrilon, Gallia, Cow & Gate, Blédina, Bebelac, Olvarit, and Happy Family Organics brands. In addition, it provides tube feeding products under the Nutrison name; oral nutritional supplements under the Fortimel and NutriDrink names; and hypoallergenic products for children with allergies primarily under the Aptamil ProSyneo, Aptamil Pepti Syneo, and Neocate Syneo names. Further, the company offers water with natural fruit extracts, fruit juice, and vitamins under the evian, Volvic, Aqua, Mizone, Bonafont, Villavicencio, Villa del Sur, Hayat, Sirma, Fontvella, Lanjarón, Salus, Aqua d'Or, and Zywiec Zdroj brands. It distributes its products through retail chains and traditional market outlets; convenience stores; hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies; and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Groupe Danone and changed its name to Danone S.A. in April 2009. Danone S.A. was incorporated in 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Very Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Very Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.