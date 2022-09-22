Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Down 7.8%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) shares fell 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $31.99. 14,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 399,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSAT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 69,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 1,957.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

