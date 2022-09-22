Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sammy Khalifa Sells 2,946 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $11,459.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,019,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,201.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $18,977.67.
- On Monday, August 29th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,097 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $15,691.51.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Sammy Khalifa sold 3,072 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $12,687.36.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Sammy Khalifa sold 1,521 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $6,023.16.
- On Thursday, July 14th, Sammy Khalifa sold 6,862 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $21,889.78.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. 146,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,472. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
