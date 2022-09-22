VIMworld (VEED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $200,321.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $11.71 million and approximately $200,321.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010956 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

Buying and Selling VIMworld

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

