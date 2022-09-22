Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 2.2 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

VNOM stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 2.04. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 90,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,316 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

