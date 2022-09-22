Viper Protocol (VIPER) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $40,025.65

Viper Protocol (VIPER) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Viper Protocol has traded 78.4% lower against the US dollar. One Viper Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viper Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40,025.65 and $15,327.00 worth of Viper Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010915 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Viper Protocol

Viper Protocol’s total supply is 347,368,275 coins and its circulating supply is 44,269,881 coins. Viper Protocol’s official Twitter account is @VenomDAO.

Viper Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viper Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viper Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viper Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

