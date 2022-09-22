Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 111,387 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 111,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 98,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 56,131 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 119,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $28.37.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.