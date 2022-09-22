Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 4,688,354 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 2,723.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,688,354 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises 14.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $101,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Equius Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,200,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,293,000.

BATS:DIHP traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $20.01. 212,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75.

