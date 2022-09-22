Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.21. The company had a trading volume of 563,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,513,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

