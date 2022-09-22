Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $703,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,946,000 after acquiring an additional 52,692 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.35. 39,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,721,309. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.29. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $75.32 and a one year high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

