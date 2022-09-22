Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,811,298 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77.

