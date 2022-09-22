Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 153.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 24,082.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 418,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Accenture Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.98. 42,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.09 and its 200-day moving average is $300.01. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

