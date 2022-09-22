Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,411. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

