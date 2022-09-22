Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. JMP Securities lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Down 4.7 %

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 849,169 shares of company stock worth $96,762,160 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.68. 52,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average of $126.31.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.