Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 189 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $346.92. 68,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,240,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

