Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Trading Up 1.4%

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.99 and last traded at C$2.94. Approximately 8,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 49,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Vitalhub Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

