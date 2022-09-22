W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.25-28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $27.25-$28.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $514.87 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $588.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $540.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,162,000 after buying an additional 21,852 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

