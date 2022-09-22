Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Cut by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $33.43 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

