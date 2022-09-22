Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.24 billion. Walmart also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.41.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.58. 133,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.19.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,142,416 shares of company stock worth $295,973,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.